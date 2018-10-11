×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Khawaja, Head frustrate Pakistan victory charge

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Oct 2018, 15:25 IST

Dubai, Oct 11 (AFP) Opener Usman Khawaja and Travis Head defied Pakistan with some solid batting to take Australia to 215-3 at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first Test in Dubai on Thursday.

Khawaja followed up his first innings score of 85 with a fighting 82 not out, and debutant Head was unbeaten on 70 for his maiden half-century, both blunting Pakistan's spinners.

The pair have added 128 runs for the fourth wicket to raise Australia's hopes of a draw -- or even a world-record run chase.

Australia, set a daunting 462-run target, still need another 247 runs while Pakistan need seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

No team has successfully chased more than the 418-7 West Indies made against Australia in the Antigua Test in 2003.

Pakistan had expected early wickets after jolting Australia to 136-3 at the close on the fourth day, but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who made multiple bowling changes.

Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir Shah on 44, but Sarfraz did not review English umpire Richard Kettleborough's not out decision when replays showed the ball was hitting the wickets.

Khawaja has so far hit eight boundaries while Head has five

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Khawaja, Head dig in as Australia bids to salvage a draw
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Preview, Match Details, Head...
RELATED STORY
Abbas targets record books as Pakistan chase victory
RELATED STORY
Finch makes 62 on Test debut, but Head and Labuschagne go...
RELATED STORY
Preview: Australia vs Pakistan Test Series  
RELATED STORY
Abbas burst puts Australia on the ropes in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018, First Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Australia name XI for first Test against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Finch, Head, Labuschagne to make Test debuts vs Pakistan
RELATED STORY
The Most Controversial Test match between India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us