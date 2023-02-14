KK vs PZ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will open their PSL 2023 campaign against Karachi Kings (KK) at the National Stadium tonight. Babar Azam will lead Peshawar against his former franchise Karachi.

The rivalry between Karachi and Peshawar has entertained fans a lot, but it has reached a whole new level now after Kings captain Imad Wasim took a subtle dig at his former teammate and current Peshawar skipper Babar Azam.

Ahead of the PSL 2023 season, Karachi Kings traded Babar to Peshawar Zalmi in exchange for Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali. All eyes will be on Babar as he leads his new team against his old franchise.

Before the grand battle in PSL 2023 begins, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

KK vs PZ head-to-head record in PSL

Peshawar Zalmi lead the head-to-head record against Karachi Kings by 12-5. Zalmi have been quite dominant against the Kings, having registered 12 wins in 17 games.

KK vs PZ head-to-head record in Karachi ahead of PSL 2023

The head-to-head record at the National Stadium in Karachi stands even-stevens at 2-2. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings have beaten each other twice on this ground.

Last 5 KK vs PZ matches

Peshawar Zalmi have dominated Karachi Kings in their last five meetings. Four of the last five games have ended in Peshawar's favor. Here's a short summary of those five matches:

PZ (193/6) beat KK (138/6) by 55 runs, Feb 13, 2022. PZ (173/4) beat KK (164/6) by 9 runs, Feb 4, 2022. PZ (176/5) beat KK (175/7) by 5 wickets, Jun 21, 2021. PZ (109/4) beat KK (108/9) by 6 wickets, Jun 15, 2021. KK (191/4) beat PZ (188/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 3, 2021.

