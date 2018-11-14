×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

KKR dumps Starc, tells him via text message

PTI
NEWS
News
134   //    14 Nov 2018, 15:59 IST

(Eds: Repeating after correcting spelling in headline)

Sydney, Nov 14 (PTI) Australian paceman Mitchell Starc on Wednesday revealed that IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders has released him from the squad and he got the news of his dumping via a text message from the owners.

One of the costliest buys in the 2018 auction, Starc was forced to miss the entire season due to stress fracture in his right leg.

"I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata, saying I've been released from my contract. At the moment I'll be home in April," Starc told reporters.

The exact reason for Starc's release is not yet known but it is being believed that

it could be because of the uncertainty around his availability for the 2019 season.

Starc, grabbed by KKR for 1.8 million Australian dollars, was replaced by England fast bowler Tom Curran..

"I obviously didn't go last year with my tibia injury and it was a great opportunity to freshen the body up, let everything heal by itself. I guess barring a little niggle in my hammy I've felt pretty good with my body and my strength and the rest of it. That little period of time has really paid off for the body."

IPL auction for the 2019 season is scheduled for November 15 in Jaipur but it seems the left-arm pacer may not put himself available.

"If I don't play the IPL next year it's a good opportunity to freshen up for a massive six months of cricket in the UK," he said referring to the ODI World Cup, beginning on May 30 in London.

"At the moment for me, I just want to play as much Test and one-day cricket for Australia as I can. The IPL is a lovely bonus on the pay packet but if I miss that to play more Test matches, I'm taking that option."

There is just an 11-day gap between the end of IPL and start of the ICC event

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
IPL 2019 Auction: KKR release Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 areas KKR need to strengthen during the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players KKR must get in the trade window
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR should continue to invest in their youngsters
RELATED STORY
3 teams that could go after Oshane Thomas at the auction
RELATED STORY
Remembering the Man of the Match performances in all IPL...
RELATED STORY
Starc to miss Australia's T20s against South Africa, India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Five players KKR should sign in the auction 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by KKR
RELATED STORY
5 expensive cricketers who can be released to be bought...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 285/10
SL 26/1 (12.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail England by 259 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | 03:30 AM
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 76/2 (30.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Zimbabwe need 367 runs to win
BAN VS ZIM live score
| Today
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
Match 11 | Today, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us