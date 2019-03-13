×
KKR hopeful of playing most home games at Eden: CEO

IANS
NEWS
News
107   //    13 Mar 2019, 21:07 IST
IANS Image
Venky Mysore. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore said, here on Wednesday, he was hopeful that it would be able to play most of their home games at the Eden Gardens, despite seven-phase polling in West Bengal during the general elections.

"We have had some good meetings with the authorities concerned today. We are waiting for some clarification. I think they (authorities) are keen to ensure that we play in the Eden. If all goes well, we will play our home games here only," Mysore told reporters after KKR's first practice session here.

The IPL will start on March 23 and end on May 12 while the general elections are slated to be held between April 11 and May 19.

Since West Bengal will have elections in all seven phases, there is a possibility that some of KKR's home matches will be shifted to neutral venues.

As per the two-week schedule, KKR are playing two home games vs Sunrisers (March 24) and KXIP (March 27) and two away games against Delhi Capitals (March 30) and RCB (April 5).

"Now that the date of the elections have come out, the authorities are taking a hard look at how they can ensure we play as many as matches in Kolkata," Mysore said.

"In case we cannot play at the Eden, then we have a plan B and plan C ready. We had a meeting today. Let's see. All our fans as well as the team wants us play at the Eden," Mysore said.

