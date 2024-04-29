KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Eden Gardens will host a match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight (April 29) in IPL 2024. After a shock defeat against Punjab Kings last Friday, KKR will aim to return to the winning track on home turf tonight.

Three days ago, KKR hosted PBKS for a match at the Eden Gardens, where the visitors pulled off a miraculous run-chase of 262 in the 19th over. Kolkata will expect a better performance from their bowlers tonight.

Ahead of the match between KKR and DC, here's a quick glance at the pitch report and IPL records of the venue.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records ahead of KKR vs DC

Kolkata Knight Riders would play their home matches on spin-friendly surfaces in the past, but the pitches at Eden Gardens have been batter-friendly of late. Expect another flat wicket to be dished out in Kolkata tonight.

Here is a list of some important stats and numbers that fans should know from previous matches hosted by Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 91

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 54

Highest team total: 262/2 - PBKS vs KKR, 2024

Lowest team total: 49 - RCB vs KKR, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - PBKS vs KKR, 2024

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs PBKS, 2012

Average first innings score: 164

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The KKR vs DC pitch report will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema just before the coin toss. It should not be a surprise if another batter-friendly pitch is prepared for this game.

The Delhi Capitals have a good amount of practice playing on such pitches because they used similar wickets for their home matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It should be a high-scoring thriller tonight.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in the last IPL match hosted by Kolkata. It was a high-scoring encounter, with KKR posting 261/6 on the board in 20 overs. In response, PBKS reached 262/2 in 18.4 overs, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's ton.

A total of 42 sixes were hit in that KKR vs PBKS match. Eight wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking just two of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: KKR 261/6 (Phil Salt 75, Arshdeep Singh 2/45) lost to PBKS 262/2 (Jonny Bairstow 108*, Sunil Narine 1/24) by 8 wickets.

