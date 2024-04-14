KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 14, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 27th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14.

After running a three-match winning streak, Kolkata Knight Riders lost their fourth game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Batting first, KKR managed to set a below-par 138-run target, with skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 34 followed by Sunil Narine (27) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24). However, CSK chased down the target in 17.4 overs with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring a match-winning half-century.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants suffered their second loss of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last outing. They opted to bat first and set a 168-run target for the loss of seven wickets. Ayush Badoni scored an unbeaten fifty off 35 balls with the aid of comprising six boundaries.

However, DC chased down the target in 18.1 overs wherein Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets while Yash Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up one scalp each.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming KKR vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Harshit Rana (RR) - 7.5 credits

Harshit Rana of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Harshit Rana, after a promising start with five wickets in his first two games, sat out the following two matches. His standout performance included three wickets at his team's home ground, summing up his total to seven wickets from five matches in Kolkata.

Considering his potential return to the playing eleven, the 22-year-old right-arm pacer could be a unique selection for your KKR vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Ravi Bishnoi and team celebrating his wicket (credits: IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi has been an important player for LSG. The leg-spinner has secured four wickets in five matches, including two in the previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Bishnoi has taken eight wickets in seven matches against KKR. He has also claimed six wickets in five matches in Kolkata.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Credits: IPL)

Except for a duck in the last game, Nicholas Pooran has been in fine form this season, scoring 172 runs at an average of 57.33.

Pooran has remarkable records at Eden Gardens, having smashed four half-centuries in as many matches, with 62 being his highest score. He also scored a fifty in the last game against KKR.