KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 14, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns in the 28th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14.

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a great season, winning three out of their four games. However, they experienced their first loss against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their last outing. However, they remain second in the points table with a net run rate of +1.528.

Meanwhile, after three back-to-back victories, Lucknow Super Giants faced a six-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Friday. However, they retained their fourth spot in the points table with six points from five matches.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the KKR vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Quinton de Kock has scored two half-centuries in five games. However, he underperformed in the last two matches but will be keen to play an impactful knock tonight.

De Kock has been outstanding against KKR, amassing 445 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37. Last year, he smashed his highest T20 score of 140* against the Knight Riders.

#2 Andre Russell (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Andre Russell played his first IPL 2024 game in Kolkata, scoring 64 runs and taking two wickets. Russell averages 34 at the Eden Gardens, having smashed 869 runs and 34 wickets in 38 matches.

Overall, this season, he has scored 115 runs and bagged five wickets in four matches. Hence, Russell will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain in your KKR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Sunil Narine will be the best captaincy pick for the upcoming KKR vs LSG Dream11 match. He has been the top scorer for KKR, scoring 161 runs in four matches, in addition to taking four wickets.

Sunil has a fine record at the Eden Gardens, chipping in with 62 wickets and scoring 342 runs in 53 matches. He has also performed well against LSG, having taken three wickets in three matches.

