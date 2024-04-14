KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders will return to Eden Gardens today and host Lucknow Super Giants for a match in IPL 2024. LSG will don a special Mohun Bagan-inspired kit for this game in Kolkata.

KKR started their season with a hat-trick of victories, but they suffered a seven-wicket loss in their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, the Lucknow-based franchise have recorded three victories in five games. Delhi Capitals defeated them by six wickets last Friday in Lucknow.

Both sides will aim to get back to winning ways today. Before the 28th match of IPL 2024 starts, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, weather forecast, and other details about this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 28, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 14, Sunday, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens has been great for batting in recent games. In fact, in the previous season, LSG and KKR played out a high-scoring thriller on this ground. A similar game can be expected today.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

It will be a hot afternoon in Kolkata today, with the temperature predicted to be 36 degrees Celsius during the match hours. The captain winning the toss may prefer batting first.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy (Impact Player).

LSG

KL Rahul (c and wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match prediction

Both teams have produced some fantastic performances in IPL 2024 so far. It should be a thrilling encounter at the Eden Gardens. Delhi Capitals' batters launched an all-out attack to torment Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL 2024 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders have the potential to do a similar thing at Eden Gardens today. If even two of the KKR batters get going, they will win it for their side.

Match prediction: KKR to beat LSG today in IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema.