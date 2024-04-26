KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 26, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (BPKS) in the 42nd match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, April 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are having contrasting seasons so far. KKR have won five out of seven games, while PBKS have lost six out of eight games.

While KKR are second in the points table while Punjab are ninth.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming KKR vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Harshit Rana (KKR) - 7.0 credits

Harshit Rana celebrating his wicket (credits: ipl)

Harshit Rana has been regularly taking important wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has bagged nine wickets in six IPL 2024 matches so far.

Harshit also has a fine record in Kolkata, chipping in 11 wickets in eight matches, making him a good choice for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Varun Chakravarthy in action (credits:ipl)

Varun Chakravarthy has been in fine form this season. He has taken eight wickets in seven matches, with five of those wickets coming at the Eden Gardens, bringing his total wickets at that ground to 16 wickets in 12 matches.

Varun has taken eight wickets in seven games against Punjab Kings, including a three-wicket haul in the most recent game. Hence, he will be a good option for the captain/vice-captain position in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#1 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Harshal Patel in action (Credits: IPL)

Harshal Patel has been in fantastic form in this tournament. He has taken 13 wickets in eight matches, putting him on par with Chahal and Bumrah for the highest number of wickets.

Harshal has taken five wickets in the last four games against KKR. He has also grabbed 10 wickets in eight matches at Kolkata, making him one of the top choices for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback