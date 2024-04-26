KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 26

On Friday, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR have had a fantastic season so far, having won five out of seven games. They defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their most recent outing by one run. KKR are second on the points table with the best Net Run Rate of +1.206.

Punjab Kings have had a disappointing season in the 2024 IPL. They are ninth on the points table with two wins and six losses. Gujarat Titans handed them a three-wicket loss in their last match.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the KKR vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran of PBKS (Credits: IPL)

Sam Curran has been in good form this season, having scored 152 runs in eight matches. He has also bagged 11 wickets at a strike rate of 13.09.

Curran has played seven matches against KKR and has contributed with both the bat and ball. He has scored 119 runs in these seven matches at an average of 39 and has also taken four wickets.

#2 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Sunil Narine of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Sunil Narine has been in sublime form this season, making contributions to both aspects of the game. He has hammered 286 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.85. He has also secured a total of nine wickets.

Narine has 127 runs in four matches at this venue this season and has also picked up six wickets. Thus, he will be one of the best choices for captain/vice-captain in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#1 Andre Russell (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Andre Russell of KKR in action (Credits: IPL)

Andre Russell has scored 104 runs in the last three innings in Kolkata and also chipped in five wickets with the ball. He averages 33 with the bat in 41 matches in Kolkata and has 38 wickets to his name.

Russell also has fine records against PBKS, scoring 408 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37. He has also claimed 15 wickets, making him the best choice for the captain in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

