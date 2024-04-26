KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 42 of IPL 2024 tonight. It is the ninth match of the tournament for Punjab, who have registered only two wins so far.

On the other side, the Kolkata Knight Riders have registered five victories in seven games. They will inch a step closer to the playoffs if they continue their winning momentum and defeat the Punjab Kings.

Ahead of the battle between the Kolkata and Punjab-based franchises, here's a glance at the preview for this IPL 2024 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 42, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 26, Friday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata has been phenomenal for batting. Over 440 runs were scored in the last match hosted by this venue. Considering the form that the KKR batters have shown in IPL 2024, another high-scoring match could be on the cards at this iconic stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

There is a 1% chance of rain in Kolkata during the match hours of the KKR vs PBKS clash. The temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be above 50% in the evening.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

PBKS

Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Sam Curran (c), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match prediction

KKR have been more consistent in IPL 2024, as compared to PBKS. The batting lineup, especially the top-order, of Punjab Kings has failed to set the season on fire. Kolkata will start as the favorites to win. Since they also have the home advantage, PBKS will find it challenging to stop them.

Prediction: KKR to beat PBKS in IPL 2024 tonight.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live-streaming and telecast channel

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema.

