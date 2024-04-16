KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 16, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the 30th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 16.

After facing their first loss against Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders registered their fourth win of the season by beating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their previous match. KKR are currently second in the points table with a positive net run rate (NRR) of +1.688.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals secured their fifth win of the season by beating Punjab Kings following a three-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans. RR are atop the IPL 2024 points table with an NRR of +0.767.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the KKR vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Sanju Samson (RR) - 8.5 credits

Sanju Samson in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Sanju Samson has been in fine touch with the bat this season. With 264 runs to his name at an average of 66, he is currently third in the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Sanju has scored two 40-plus knocks and one half-century against KKR in the last five games. Similarly, he also has two 40-plus innings and two fifties at the venue.

Hence, the Rajasthan Royals captain will be a safe choice for the vice-captain in your KKR vs RR Dream11 teams.

#2 Philip Salt (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Philip Salt in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Philip Salt has been in fine form this season, scoring 191 runs in five matches at an excellent average of 47.75 and strike rate of 159.16. He has scored two half-centuries so far both coming at the same venue, including an unbeaten 89-run knock in the previous game.

Hence, Salt will be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain in your KKR vs RR Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 9.0 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal in action (PC: iplt20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal will be a risky captain/vice-captain choice for your small-league teams. However, he has been in fantastic form this season, holding the purple cap with 11 wickets in six matches.

Chahal has been outstanding against KKR, claiming 28 wickets in 21 matches. He has bagged 11 wickets in the last four games against the Kolkata outfit, including four and five-wicket hauls.

