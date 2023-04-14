KKR vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match

The IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) encounter will be played on Friday, April 14. The iconic Eden Gardens will play host to the clash between two former IPL-winning teams.

SRH started their IPL 2023 campaign with two losses in their first two matches but bounced back well by registering a win against the Punjab Kings in their last game. Meanwhile, KKR are coming into this game with two fantastic victories over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the battle between KKR and SRH, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises in IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15-8. The two teams have crossed paths 23 times in IPL history, with KKR defeating SRH on 15 occasions.

KKR have won five of their previous six encounters against SRH in the IPL. It will be interesting to see if SRH can improve their head-to-head record against KKR tonight. Here's a look at a summary of their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 23

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 15

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

KKR vs SRH head-to-head record in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders have a 6-2 lead in the head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL matches at Eden Gardens. Although KKR have a big lead in the overall head-to-head record, fans should note that SRH have defeated KKR twice in their last three matches in Kolkata.

Both teams have undergone a lot of changes since their last meeting at Eden Gardens in 2019. It will be exciting to see which franchise emerges victorious tonight.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have recorded four wins in their last five matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kolkata-based franchise recorded a comfortable win in their previous game against SRH. Andre Russell stole the show by scoring 49 runs and taking three wickets in that game.

Russell has struggled in the last two matches of IPL 2023, but fans should expect him to entertain Eden Gardens during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. Here's a look at the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounters:

KKR (177/6) beat SRH (123/8) by 54 runs, May 14, 2022. SRH (176/3) beat KKR (175/8) by 7 wickets, Apr 15, 2022. KKR (119/4) beat SRH (115/8) by 6 wickets, Oct 3, 2021. KKR (187/6) beat SRH (177/5) by 10 runs, Apr 11, 2021. KKR (163/5) beat SRH (163/6) via Super Over, Oct 18, 2020.

