KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

It will be Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. KKR and SRH met in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a one-sided encounter, Kolkata hammered Hyderabad by eight wickets to become the first finalist of IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame the disappointment and beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Asked to bat first, SRH put up 175-9 before restricting Rajasthan to 139-7. With the win, they also confirmed their place in the final.

Looking at the head-to-head record between the two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders have a significant 18-9 lead. However, that would not count for much on Sunday. As cliched as it may sound, the team that plays better on the day will walk away with the trophy.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 final will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final match can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the final will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the game will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will be at 7 pm.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL 2024 final can be followed on the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming is free on both platforms.

JioCinema's coverage for the T20 league encompasses commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

For those who want to experiment a bit, they can try out the different camera angle options like Hero Cam, stump cam, batter cam and bird's eye view.

