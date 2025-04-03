KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 3. It is the second home game of the season for KKR, who started their season with a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens.

Ad

KKR will be keen to get back to winning ways by doing well against SRH. Even SRH have struggled in their last two matches, suffering defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ahead of the clash between KKR and SRH in Kolkata, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 fixture.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 15, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Thursday, April 3, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata seemed excellent for batting during the match between KKR and RCB. However, spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) showed that the bowlers can achieve success if they execute their basics well.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather in Kolkata will be clear for this contest between KKR and SRH on April 3. The temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be around 57%.

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje and Vaibhav Arora (Impact Player).

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket V, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa and Zeeshan Ansari (Impact Player).

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback