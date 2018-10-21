×
Kohli and Rohit fire India to comprehensive ODI win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    21 Oct 2018, 22:00 IST
viratkohli - cropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made stunning centuries in Guwahati to give India a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the first ODI against West Indies.

India were set a target of 323 by the visitors after a 78-ball hundred from Shimron Hetmyer, but they made it look like a walk in the park with their top two batsmen firing on all cylinders.

West Indies struck an early blow with the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan in the second over, only for Kohli and Rohit to send the ball to all corners.

Kohli reached his hundred - his fourth three-figure score in the 50-over format in 2018 - off 88 balls, an achievement Rohit (152 not out) beat by four deliveries as West Indies toiled under the lights.

Devendra Bishoo removed Kolhi for 140 but Rohit powered on, bringing up his 150 off the game's final delivery as he launched Chandrapaul Hemraj over long off for his eighth maximum.

West Indies' total of 322-8 should have been higher but failing to turn starts into big scores was the story of their innings, with only Hetmyer going on.

Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope and Jason Holder all settled in at the crease but then failed to kick on.

Hemraj and Marlon Samuels both failed – the latter dismissed for a second-ball duck – but luckily Hetmyer continued to fire, his sensational hitting holding the key to the tourists posting a competitive total.

He cleared the rope of six occasions in his third ODI century, pulling the Windies from 86-3 to 248-6 before Kemar Roach and Bishoo added an unbroken partnership worth 44 for the ninth wicket.

Dhawan's early departure did not derail India's run chase, however, as their main men shared a 246-run stand before Kohli was stumped by Hope.

Kohli peppered the boundary to devastating effect as West Indies struggled to find a set up to restrict the India captain – Oshane Thomas and Ashley Nurse taking much of the punishment.

There was no respite from the other end either, as Rohit notched up a 20th hundred in one-day action for his country.

Unlike Kohli he was able to go on to 150, with the support of Ambati Rayudu (22 not out) helping India cruise home with 47 balls to spare and continue their domination of West Indies, who were well beaten in the two-Test series prior to the one-dayers.

