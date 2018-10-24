×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kohli beats Tendulkar in becoming fastest to 10,000

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    24 Oct 2018, 16:52 IST
ViratKohli-Cropped
India's Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the fastest man to reach 10,000 one-day international runs on Wednesday with another exhibition of batting for India against West Indies.

Kohli went into the second match of the series in Visakhapatnam needing 81 runs to become the 13th man - and the fifth Indian - to reach the milestone in the 50-over game.

And he was untroubled by the West Indies attack as achieved the feat in his 205th inning - 54 fewer than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar needed to reach the same total.

A routine single to long-on off the bowling of Ashley Nurse saw Kohli reach the landmark, the man most see as the world's best batsman raising his arms to the sky as he took in the adulation of the adoring home crowd.

Tendulkar is well clear at the top of the list of highest ODI run scorers with 18,426. However, should he continue at his current pace, Kohli - still only 29 - will surely surpass that number before the end of his career.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 fastest players to 10000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli becomes fastest ever to reach 10,000-run mark
RELATED STORY
Fastest batsmen to score 20 ODI hundreds
RELATED STORY
Three records of Sachin Tendulkar which Virat Kohli might...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indians to reach 6000 test runs.
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: Within striking distance of an elite club
RELATED STORY
3 Players with 10000+runs and 500+ catches in List A cricket
RELATED STORY
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
3 records that can be broken by Virat Kohli before his...
RELATED STORY
3 Milestones that Indian batsmen can achieve in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us