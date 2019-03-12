Kohli & boys to factor in Kotla's 'dew factor'

Mohali (Punjab): India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch with captain Virat Kohli and teammates during the fourth ODI match between India and Australia at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab on March 10, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Having been at the receiving end of the dew during the fourth ODI in the ongoing series between India and Australia in Mohali on Sunday, Virat Kohli and boys are looking to keep the dew factor in mind when they go on to the field at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Wednesday in the series decider.

With the series level at 2-2, the team management on Tuesday asked the ground staff at the Kotla to keep a track of the dew factor that might impact the last ODI.

Speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed the development when the team management comprising batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and manager Sunil Subhramaniam visited Kotla on the eve of the final ODI.

"The team management has spoken to the ground staff and after taking a look at the wicket and enquiring on the conditions, the support staff asked them to keep a close watch on how much dew falls tonight as that will work as a case study for the game tomorrow. They want a report on the same tomorrow morning and will decide on the next course of action keeping the factor in mind," he said.

Asked if dew would come into play, the DDCA official said: "See, if there is breeze, the chances of dew is less. But, considering that it was a warm day, you will get quite a bit of dew tonight. Considering the present weather conditions, it should be the same on Wednesday as well."

In the fourth ODI, the 46th and 47th over of the Australia innings saw the visitors pick 16 and 18 runs respectively. More interestingly, they were bowled by two of India's best bowlers in limited-overs cricket Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While many praised Australia batsman Ashton Turner for playing a cracker of a knock - 84* off 43 balls - one forgot the dew factor which made it close to impossible to grip the ball.

In fact, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal went for 80 runs from his 10 overs, Kuldeep Yadav gave away 64 runs from his 10.

Speaking after the match, Kohli accepted that dew did play a part in the outcome of the game. "We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way tonight. If Kedar and Vijay was bowling with the dew, it would've been more difficult, so we wanted to get done with it first (explaining why Chahal was held back). It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas," he rued.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

