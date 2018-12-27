Kohli breaks Dravid's record with MCG knock

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 72 // 27 Dec 2018, 15:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have missed out on a century against Australia at the MCG on Thursday but his first-innings 82 saw him become India's top scorer in overseas Tests in a calendar year.

Kohli has established himself as the world's best over the past 12 months, and his latest effort saw him set a new standard for Indian batsmen abroad.

Rahul Dravid had previously held the record by plundering 1,137 runs from 11 matches in 2002, but Kohli moved past that with a patient knock in Melbourne.

His 82 took him to 1,138 - also from 11 outings - and he will likely have another chance to add to that total in the second innings of the third Test.

Kohli averages 54.19 away from home in 2018, with four hundreds, five half-centuries and a top score of 153.

South Africa's Graeme Smith holds the record with 1,212 runs from 11 games in 2008, with Viv Richards the only other man above Kohli after scoring 1,154 in just seven Tests in 1976.

Kohli's efforts helped India to 443-7 before he decided to declare, with Australia 8-0 at the close.

Another day, another record for Virat Kohli!



With 1138 runs in away Tests in 2018, the India captain goes ahead of Rahul Dravid as the most successful Indian batsman abroad in a calendar year.



Details https://t.co/yKIATwMOay pic.twitter.com/BZ7nRz3JE2 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2018

Advertisement

Kohli's record-breaking 2018:

South Africa v India, first Test, Newlands: 5 and 28

South Africa v India, second Test, SuperSport Park: 153 and 5

South Africa v India, third Test, the Wanderers: 54 and 41

England v India, first Test, Edgbaston: 149 and 51

England v India, second Test, Lord's: 23 and 17

England v India, third Test, Trent Bridge: 97 and 103

England v India, fourth Test, Rose Bowl: 46 and 58

England v India, fifth Test, The Oval: 49 and 0

Australia v India, first Test, Adelaide Oval: 3 and 34

Australia v India, second Test, Perth Stadium: 123 and 17

Australia v India, third Test, MCG: 82