Kohli calls for end to Shaw-Tendulkar comparisons

Prithvi Shaw celebrates his debut century

Virat Kohli has called for an end to comparisons between Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar after the India teenager's record-breaking debut century against West Indies.

Shaw has long since been billed as a future star and the 18-year-old lived up to the hype with a magnificent 134 on his first Test innings as India thrashed the tourists by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot last week.

The prodigy was the second-youngest Indian to score a Test hundred after the great Tendulkar, who was only 17 when he reached three figures against England.

India captain Kohli does not want too much pressure to be put on the shoulders of Shaw so early in his career.

"We are all very happy for him but I don't think we should compare him to anyone yet or we should put him in a space where he starts feeling pressure," said Kohli.

"He should be left to enjoy his cricket and slowly grow into the cricketer that we all believe he can be.

"He has shown that in the first Test already and we believe he can keep repeating that because he is a very keen learner, he is a very sharp guy and he understands situations really well."

Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/IIM2IifRAd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2018

Kohli was also critical of the SG ball as an unchanged India side prepare to take on the Windies in the second Test in Hyderabad, which starts on Friday.

"To have a ball scuffed up in five overs is not something that we have seen before," Kohli said.

"The quality of the ball used to be quite high before and I don't understand the reason why it's gone down. A Dukes ball is still good quality, Kookaburra is still good quality - whatever limitations a Kookaburra might have, the quality is never compromised."