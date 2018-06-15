Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli clears YoYo test; Rayudu fails, set to be dropped from England tour

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 20:18 IST
388

By Kushan Sarkar

Bengaluru, Jun 15 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli is all set to take part in the two-match T20 Internationals in Ireland after comfortably clearing the YoYo test but there was bad news for middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who is set to be dropped after failing to attain required parameters here today.

Almost all the players including skipper Virat Kohli have comfortably cleared the qualifying mark for the YoYo test. Ambati Rayudu is the only player in the UK-bound squad, who has failed to clear the fitness test. His score is well below the permissible 16.1 set for the India and India A team. Rayudu will be dropped from the squad, a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rayudu had made a comeback in the ODI squad after more than one and half years in wilderness largely on the back of his IPL performance.

It is learnt that Rayudu, who had a major role in Chennai Super Kings' victorious IPL campaign, performed well below-par in the range of 14.

A lot of people were shocked as to how someone who has scored close to 600 runs in the IPL couldn't maintain requisite fitness standard within three weeks of the tournament's completion.

The UK-bound limited overs specialist were today summoned at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the customary YoYo Test with Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking the test in the first batch.

Kohli didn't look in any discomfort while taking the advanced beep test as he matched Dhoni step for step along with Bhuvneshwar, Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina.

Incidentally Raina, who was one of the first players last year to have flunked the YoYo test (along with Yuvraj Sigh), has comfortably cleared it this time round.

It will be interesting to see who gets a chance in the ODI squad as Rayudu is now set to be dropped.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Siddharth Kaul, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey were also seen taking the test after the batch comprising Kohli and Dhoni were done with theirs.

Earlier, the neck injury which he sustained during the IPL had thrown Kohli's build-up for the UK tour in haywire as he had to pull out of a planned stint with Surrey in the County Championship this month.

The YoYo test, which is the basic fitness parameter set by the Indian team management before any tour, was conducted at the National Cricket Academy ground, in the presence of Team India trainer Shankar Basu and the other support staff.

India will tour Ireland for T20 Internationals scheduled for June 27 and 29.

The tour of England, comprising three T20 Internationals, three ODIs amd five Test matches, starts on July 3

5 Players from India's 2015 World Cup squad who could be...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ambati Rayudu set to make Team India comeback
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could be surprise picks for India's Test XI...
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways for Team India from the recently concluded...
RELATED STORY
India's tour of England 2018: Likely ODI XI
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli to join Surrey ahead of India's tour of England
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who could seal a World Cup spot with impressive...
RELATED STORY
5 important things to note from India's latest squads
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Test | Yesterday
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
SL 253/10
WIN 118/2 (44.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail Sri Lanka by 135 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Scotland
IRE VS SCO preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us