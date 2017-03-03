Kohli dismisses Smith 'mind games' and rules out Pune repeat

Steve Smith said India are under pressure after their Pune debacle, but Virat Kohli insists he is "relaxed, happy and smiling."

Virat Kohli vowed there will be no repeat of India's shambolic failure against Australia in the second Test and said he has no interest in Steve Smith's mind games.

India's record 19-match unbeaten run came to an unceremonious end when they slumped to a 333-run drubbing in Pune last weekend.

The top-ranked side in Test cricket go into the second meeting in Bangalore on Saturday knowing a victory for the tourists would ensure they retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia captain Smith said India will be feeling the pressure after their surprise capitulation in the series-opener, but Kohli dismissed his opposite number's pre-match talk.

"Me? As a team? Does it look like [we're under pressure]?" said the India captain. "I'm pretty relaxed. I'm happy. I'm smiling.

"It's fine, those are his views and [he can say] whatever he wants to say.

"I think it's time we focus on our skills more than what Australia is saying or preparing like. I know these mind games in these press conferences are something they're very good at.

"We're still going to play the cricket that we've played for the last two years and see where the series ends after the fourth game."

India were skittled out for 105 in their first innings last week and only 107 second time around, but Kohli expects his side to show their true colours in the rest of the series.

"You will not see such a bad performance again, I will assure you that." said the 28-year-old.

"We lost the Pune match because of a lack of intent. Australia played better cricket. It is important to accept defeat. If you go by your ego or ignore it, it will affect you only. It doesn't mean losing in Pune would result in us losing other matches."

Smith confirmed on the eve of the second Test that Australia will be unchanged.