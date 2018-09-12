Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli: England v India a great advert for Test cricket

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    12 Sep 2018, 00:17 IST
RootKohli - cropped
England captain Joe Root and India skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believes India's day-five fight in the fifth Test against England epitomised a series that has been a great advert for the format.

The tourists looked down and out heading into the final day of the five-match series, but KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant combined for a 204-run sixth wicket stand to have England worried for a time.

And although the home side saw out victory by 118 runs at the Oval, winning the series 4-1, Kohli felt both sides - and particularly Rahul and Pant - showed the merits of Test cricket.

"I think a lot of credit has to go to both of those young guys, stepping up at such a difficult stage," the India captain told the post-match presentation.

"I think the way KL and Rishabh batted showed the spirit we have in this team and the kind of cricket we've played in this series. It might not show on the scoreline, but both sides know that it's been a competitive series.

"It's something we've really enjoyed. We've taken the challenge head on and today was an example of two guys not giving up and actually entertaining the crowd.

"This is the revival of Test cricket, showing what it means to all of us and the people watching. It's a great advertisement for Test cricket."

While Kohli conceded that England deserved the series win, he claimed the lopsided nature of the scoreline was due to India's ambition.

"We have no regrets with the way we played in the series," he added. "Obviously, when both teams are going for wins, you're going to have a result that looks like that.

"England are a competitive side as well - they don't go for draws. They play fearless and we decided to play fearless as well.

"You're going to have competitive games but the better team will win. We will hardly have draws in this kind of intense series and that's exactly what the scoreline shows.

"I'm not saying it's not a fair scoreline - they played better than us and deserved to win - but it does not mean that we've been outplayed in every game.

"Apart from Lord's, we've been competitive in every game - and the people watching know that as well. We can take a lot of heart from that but, at the same time, we need to learn from the things we didn't do right and apply it the next time we step onto the field to play Test cricket."

Omnisport
NEWS
England v India, 5th Test: India's probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Positives for Team India so far in...
RELATED STORY
England v India 2018: Possible changes for India in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
Is Virat Kohli greater than Sir Don Bradman?
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 2 : India spill...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 104/4 (28.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Kent need 52 runs to win
MSX VS KNT live score
Playoff 1
TTR 42/4 (10.0 ov)
GAW
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
TTR VS GAW live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 284/6 (102.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Gloucestershire lead Glamorgan by 147 runs with 4 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us