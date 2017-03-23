Kohli feeling the heat ahead of series decider - Hazlewood

All the pressure is on India and Virat Kohli ahead of the fourth Test against Australia, says Josh Hazlewood.

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood says India captain Virat Kohli is feeling the heat ahead of the winner-takes-all fourth Test in Dharamsala.

Many had predicted a comfortable series win for India before the series, but the tourists have thus far upset the odds.

After battering India by 333 runs in the first Test, the hosts levelled things up in Bangalore before a draw in the third contest set up a grandstand finish.

The usually prolific Kohli has made just 46 runs through the series and was caught up in a high-profile row with counterpart Steve Smith over the Aussie skipper's use of DRS in the second Test.

And Hazlewood insists all the pressure is on India ahead of the start of play on Saturday.

"Before we came over they were expected to win 4-0," Hazlewood told reporters. "The pressure is still firmly on them being 1-1 going into this decider. All the pressure is on them.

"I think the whole Indian team has [felt the pressure], and probably the skipper more so.

"There's a little bit more pressure on him. It's just that they are expected to win in their own backyard, just as we are at home.

"So the more pressure we can put on the better. They need to win so the wicket they serve up will bring a result into the game.

"The pressure is firmly on them. We can draw it but we obviously want to win it, win 2-1 and win a series in India which rarely happens."