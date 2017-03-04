Kohli guilty of a 'brain fade' - Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh felt the dismissal of India's captain was "very un-Kohli like" and suggested: "He's obviously thinking a little bit negatively."

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 20:53 IST

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh accused Virat Kohli of suffering a "brain fade" after the India skipper was dismissed shouldering arms on day one of the second Test in Bangalore.

For the second innings in succession, Kohli fell cheaply without playing a stroke, lbw to Nathan Lyon for 12 on this occasion as the off-spinner ran riot.

Lyon returned exceptional figures of 8-50 as Australia, dominant winners of the first Test, again made light work of India's batting order - skittling the hosts for 189 before reaching 40 without loss in reply.

Discussing the dismissal of Kohli on Fox Sports, Waugh - now an Australia selector after a Test career that spanned 128 appearances - said: "That's a brain fade.

"It was very un-Kohli like. He made a point of saying 'we need to play with much more intent in this game' but he's been the prime example of not actually doing that.

"He's just thinking negatively because there's men around the bat. He's thinking if it bounces he might get an inside edge. As a batsman, you can't think like that.

"He can hit that ball in his sleep for runs. He's obviously thinking a little bit negatively and that's rubbed off on a few of his team-mates."

The pitch for the series-opener in Pune, where India were sensationally dismissed for 105 and 107 as Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets, was rated as poor by ICC match referee Chris Broad.

Reflecting on the Bangalore surface, Waugh added: "This pitch to me, it's not as bad as Pune but it's got that natural inconsistent pace and bounce in it - you see some balls turning, some keeping low.

"I don't think it's a great batting wicket, it's disconcerting for the batsmen."