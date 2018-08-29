Kohli hits out at 100-ball format: Commercial aspect hurting quality of cricket

London, Aug 29 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli feels cricket is losing out on quality because of the "commercial aspects" which are taking over the game and also criticised proposed experiments such as the 100-ball format being pushed by the England Board.

Kohli, who leads India across all three formats also plays the BCCI's marquee flagship event the Indian Premier League for six weeks, making for a very exhaustive schedule.

"I'm already very I wouldn't say frustrated, but sometimes it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket regularly. I feel somewhere the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of cricket and that hurts me," Kohli told the 'Wisden Cricket Monthly' today.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is starting a new 100-ball format, which has drawn flak from all quarters, the Indian skipper announced that he won't be a part of "one more format".

"Obviously for the people involved (ECB) in the whole process and the set-up it will be really exciting but I cannot think of one more format, to be honest," Kohli said.

"Honestly, I don't want to be a testing sort of a cricketer for any new format. I don't want to be someone who's going to be part of that World XI who comes and launches the 100-ball format."

Kohli also explained the difference between leagues like IPL or Big Bash League from the proposed 100-ball format.

"I love playing the IPL, I love watching the BBL, because you are working towards something, competing against high-quality sides and it gets your competitive juices flowing. That's what you want as a cricketer. I am all for the leagues, but not to experiment."

Kohli, who missed out on his much-hyped county stint with Surrey due to an injury, however said that he would love to play first-class cricket in England.

"County cricket always intrigued me. Unfortunately, it couldn't happen this time but I would love to come again in future," he said.

"I have heard so much from so many players over so many years that it has really helped them understand their games even better. Also just to understand how professional the set-up over here is, how the longest format of the game is looked at with so much respect