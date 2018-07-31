Kohli: I have nothing to prove in England

India captain Virat Kohli says he has nothing to prove in the Test series against England despite his struggles on the 2014 tour.

The prolific batsman averaged only 13.40, with his top score just 39, in his only previous experience of playing in the longest format in England.

Kohli will be expected to put that right when the top-ranked Test side face their hosts in a five-match series gets underway at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Yet the elegant right-hander does not feel under any extra pressure to perform after his barren spell four years ago.

He said: "Back in the day when I did not know better, these things used to bother me because I used to read a lot.

"If I waste my energy on all these things I am compromising on my mindset already because when I walk out to bat I have the bat in hand, not people on the outside who write and predict things.

"I need to be in the most convincing and the most clear mental space I can be. That happens when I am just focused on what I need to do."

Kohli added: "I did not think 10 years ago, very soon I am going to complete 10 years, sitting here in my career. So I have no complaints whatsoever.

"And I am not in a frame of mind to prove myself in any country. I just want to perform for the team. Obviously, I want to score runs for the team. And I am going to take Indian cricket forward."