Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli lauds 'great ambassador for game' Cook

PTI
NEWS
News
27   //    12 Sep 2018, 11:59 IST

London, Sept 12 (PTI) A great ambassador for the game who has never gone out of line -- this was India captain Virat Kohli's tribute to England batting legend Alastair Cook, who retired from international cricket here.

Cook scored a century in his last Test to end his international career on a high as England completed a 4-1 win over India in the five-match series Tuesday.

"He's a great example for everyone to love Test cricket so much, and has so much determination and passion to play for the country. He's been a great ambassador for the game," Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

"I certainly have a lot of respect for him because he's one guy who has not gone out of line ever. Doesn't say a word to anyone in a negative manner, just carries on with his work and he's very sure about his work as well. I wish him well."

Kohli said Cook's determination reflects in his batting as he scored 147 -- his 33rd century -- in his last Test.

"I asked him on the field are you having second thoughts that now you got 140 and he said 'Not at all'. He felt relieved more than anything else. You could see he was enjoying his batting all over again," he said.

"I wish him well for whatever he decides to do now and congratulate him on a amazing career as an opener playing in these conditions.

"We understand how difficult batting can be, even if you play regularly (here), it still can be tough. But the fact that he scored so many runs all over the world shows the determination he's always had to be able to play 160 Test matches and have the longest run of not missing a Test."

Following the 1-4 loss, India's next overseas assignment is the tour of Australia in December and Kohli talked about his team's chances.

"The progress has been there, definitely. We need to recognise when the situation is in our favour and how to solidify that situation even further. We have to make sure that the opposition cannot get back in to the game," he said.

"More often than not, we have given the advantage to the opposition rather than them brilliantly turning around a situation," he said.

England's late-order came to their rescue often during the series and Kohli said his team needs to apply sustained pressure and not allow opponents to wriggle out of tough situations.

"I know Sam (Curran) has been outstanding in this series but apart from that particular batting slot, it has not been up to brilliant batting always. It has been up to us not being able to apply that pressure for long enough as well," he said.

"We need to start series well. We can't warm-up in to a series because the first Test is always crucial, and we need to make sure we are in the right frame of mind to be able to do all the things right to strike first," Kohli said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Is Alastair Cook retiring too early?
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook Retirement: The end of a long innings
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: The great wall of England
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
5 great players who retired at the right time
RELATED STORY
6 Facts about Alastair Cook you probably didn’t know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
DUR 103/10 & 220/4 (70.0 ov)
SSX 122/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Durham lead Sussex by 201 runs with 6 wickets remaining
DUR VS SSX live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 104/4 (28.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Kent need 52 runs to win
MSX VS KNT live score
| 09:30 AM
NOR 255/10
DBY 118/4 (46.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Derbyshire trail Northamptonshire by 137 runs with 6 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us