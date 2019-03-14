×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli looking at Jadeja as third spinner in WC team

IANS
NEWS
News
228   //    14 Mar 2019, 18:12 IST
IANS Image
India's Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Considered a complete package for the limited-overs cricket, Ravindra Jadeja's career saw a surprise turn when he was left out of the national team after the ODI against West Indies in July 2017. For close to a year and two months, he was seen as India's spin weapon in only Test cricket. But the Asia Cup in Dubai last year saw the selectors deciding to give him another chance, and while he is still not the first-choice spinner in this Indian team, he has clearly booked himself a place in the flight for the World Cup.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management who are aware of the developments said his quality performance in the just concluded ODI series against Australia has all but sealed his place in the flight to England for the 2019 World Cup.

"Jadeja is very much in the scheme of things. Even if he doesn't automatically find a place in the XI, his role could be important if the wickets in England are flat and offer a bit of turn, as expected for now. Also, you have to realise that he is your only conventional left-arm spinner in the team and in a long format tournament like the World Cup, you will need him.

"Also, with Jadeja what you get is an extended lower middle-order. Yes, he might not be scoring runs in every game, but he can definitely wield the willow. Not to forget his brilliance on the field. He is one of those who can easily save 10-15 runs with his pace across the square. In high-pressure games, 10-15 runs can be worth its weight in gold," the source explained.

Asked if that meant it was a three-way race for the two spots between Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, the source said that was a call that would have to be taken by the coach and captain depending on how they assess the opposition.

"See, a lot of factors go into deciding the XI. While Jadeja is a bowler who is primarily one who restricts runs, Kuldeep and Chahal pick wickets. Also, there is no denying the fact that Chahal is one of the bowlers with the biggest hearts and that is something the team management enjoys. The primary goal is to pick wickets," he said.

On the recent flak that Chahal has been coping due to his poor show in the second T20I against Australia in Bengaluru and then the ODI in Mohali, he said: "T20Is at Chinnaswamy is almost like being used as a bowling machine. As for the ODI in Mohali, trust me Chahal is a different bowler when he has MS Dhoni behind the wickets. So, just one bad game doesn't mean that he has turned bad overnight."

While it is true that Kuldeep and Chahal are both wicket-taking bowlers, Jadeja too has improvised and that was very much visible in the fifth ODI between India and Australia at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Wednesday as he picked two crucial wickets to derail the Australia innings. Clearly, Jadeja has peaked at the right time in white-ball cricket.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

Advertisement

-- IANS

bbh/pcj

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19: What risk looms around India without a genuine spinner? 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Kohli's century against Australia at Ranchi goes in vain 
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar in a face-off for World Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Why it is time to move beyond Ashwin and anoint Jadeja as India’s leading spinner overseas
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Players who can replicate Yuvraj Singh's 2011 WC heroics for India
RELATED STORY
Classy Kohli makes 40th ODI century as India take 2-0 lead
RELATED STORY
India versus Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and bowlers help India register a thrilling 8 run win
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India still have many aspects to look into
RELATED STORY
The Second Spinner Of Indian ODI Team?
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: How India could experiment in the last ODI before the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
SL 189/10 (39.2 ov)
RSA 190/4 (32.5 ov)
South Africa won by 6 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 54/0 (19.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania need 400 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us