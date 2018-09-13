Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli needs to learn about field placements, bowling changes: Gavaskar

PTI
NEWS
News
93   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Virat Kohli still has a "lot to learn" tactically after their humiliating 1-4 defeat against England in the just-concluded five-Test series.

"He (Virat) still has a lot to learn. Like we saw in South Africa earlier and now in England too, there were instances when right field placements or timely bowling changes made by him could have made a big difference. That was missing again. It has just been two years (he took over four years back) since he took over as a captain so at times the lack of experience shows," Gavaskar told India Today news channel.

The 'Little Master', however, played down Kohli's much-publicised reaction to a reporter's query about whether he agreed with coach Ravi Shastri on this being the best travelling team in last 15 years.

While the question asked by the scribe was "justified", Gavaskar felt may be the timing was wrong.

"That is probably the wrong time to ask him that question. He (Virat) must have been hurting from the defeat. Maybe the reporter was perfectly justified in asking that but I don't think any skipper would have responded with a "you are right but we are wrong" statement," he said.

The legendary opener said that one shouldn't read too much into the incident.

"His team was 1-3 down and maybe he just wanted to end on a high. I don't think that we should read too much into Virat's reaction either. It was clear that the skipper was disappointed with what had happened and maybe he responded that way," the 69-year-old said.

He also thought that chief coach Shastri's intention was not to insult the teams of yesteryears but only to talk up his own boys.

"To be honest, Ravi (Shastri) would have said that (best touring team in last 15 years) to lift the morale of the team. I don't think so that he was trying to rubbish the earlier teams. That wasn't the coach's intention I believe," Gavaskar signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Conundrum of Being King and Captain
RELATED STORY
Why India should look to draw Test matches as well
RELATED STORY
4 MS Dhoni-era players who are struggling to play in...
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli & Co need to learn the art of drawing...
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket: A graph tending upwards
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
5 poor decisions that cost India the series against England
RELATED STORY
Teachers' Day Special: 5 things Virat Kohli has taught us
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Playoff 2 | Yesterday
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
DUR 103/10 & 340/10
SSX 122/10 & 135/10
Durham win by 186 runs
DUR VS SSX live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 157/7
Kent win by 3 wickets
MSX VS KNT live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
LEI 100/10 & 196/10
WAR 400/9
Warwickshire win by an innings and 104 runs
LEI VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us