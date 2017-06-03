Kohli: No problems whatsoever with Kumble

Speculation has swirled regarding the relationship between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli, but the latter said: "The team is totally focused."

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 19:44 IST

India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli insists there are "no problems whatsoever" in his relationship with Anil Kumble, amid reports of a rift between India's captain and coach.

The build-up to India's Champions Trophy campaign, which begins with a much-anticipated match against rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, has been overshadowed by talk of a split between Kohli and Kumble.

Kohli was asked to comment on the media speculation when he held a news conference on Saturday.

India's skipper said: "There have been a lot of speculations and a lot of things being written by people without actually being a part of the changing room, which is very strange. There are no problems whatsoever.

"I don't see why people are creating so many speculations about it. There are no issues whatsoever. The team is totally focused on the Champions Trophy.

"People who even try to tell me about this, I don't even want to know anything of this sort. In a tournament that is in focus so much, and it's such a big stage, a lot of people like to find a lot of rumours flying around, especially before the start of the tournament.

"They're doing their job, they're trying to create some nice livelihood. And that's all we can say. We're focused on our livelihood, which is on the field and that's all that we're going to focus on."