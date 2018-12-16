×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli, Paine exchange verbal blows as Perth Test heads for nail-biting finish

PTI
NEWS
News
85   //    16 Dec 2018, 18:46 IST

Perth, Dec 16 (PTI) Tensions flared-up towards the end of day three with none other than the two captains, Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, exchanging verbal volleys as the second Test between India and Australia headed for a nail-biting finish.

The hosts finished 175 runs ahead on day three, after Kohli's 25th Test hundred got India to 283 runs. The Indian skipper was out caught at second slip, and while the catch was referred to the third umpire, it wasn't overturned on account of soft signal.

It led to quite a talkative Kohli on the field during Australia's second innings, which carried on until stumps, with both captains exchanging words.

"If he messes it up, it's 2-0,"Kohli said, which was picked up by the microphone after he and his teammates made a loud caught-behind appeal for Paine in the final over of the day.

The Australian captain did not hold himself back and replied "You've got to bat first, big head".

The hosts star-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, played down the incident.

"I think Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner that's all. I've played enough cricket against Virat to know what he's like, and I'm not worried about what he's doing or what India's doing," said Lyon.

"Virat is a great player, he plays on emotion, we all know that, and to be honest I'm not too concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself. I'm just worried about what we can control in the Australian dressing room and I thought as bowlers we came out today and performed pretty well," he said.

Kohli was his usual animated self but his on-field antics did not go down well with former Australian players Mike Hussy and Allan Border.

"Kohli is out of control ... I don't like his attitude at the moment," Hussey was quoted as saying by Macquarie Sports Radio, while former captain Border told Fox Cricket: "I don't think I've ever seen any captain carry on like that."

Advertisement

With India batting last on a tricky surface, chasing anything above 250 will be a big ask.

Lyon said: "The wicket seems like it's starting to play a few more little tricks. We were expecting the cracks to play a little bit more, but with that rain yesterday it probably softened our ball up quite a fair bit. I know as bowlers the ball in cricket terms felt like it had no air left in it, so it lost a little bit of zip off the wicket.

"But we were pretty happy with the way we bowled and we know that come the second dig we can bowl much better than that. So we can take a few lessons off that first innings," he added.

Opener Aaron Finch had retired hurt after being hit on his finger by Mohammed Shami in the 13th over. Scans later cleared him of any serious damage on his right hand's index finger.

Lying said Finch had been cleared, but was unsure if he would bat again in the second innings.

The spinner had taken 5-67 in the Indian innings, his seventh five-wicket haul against this opposition in Test cricket.

When asked if India had made a mistake in not playing a full-time spinner, Lyon replied, "yes!"

"I thought we were well off in the first innings of this game, so to bowl India out for 283 was a pretty good effort especially when you've got someone who scores a big hundred.

"So it gives us a lot of confidence that we weren't at our best and we were able to take 10 wickets for 280," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Has Tim Paine trumped...
RELATED STORY
Australia unchanged for historic Perth Test
RELATED STORY
Kohli and Rahane combine to thwart Australia in Perth
RELATED STORY
It is frustrating, it's not perfect system: Paine on DRS
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rahane and Kohli bring India...
RELATED STORY
Australia builds on lead vs India in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Day 2, 2nd Test: As it happened
RELATED STORY
Kohli’s banter and Paine’s response truly capture match...
RELATED STORY
'Toughest pretty boy I've ever met' - Langer dismisses...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10
NZ 311/2 (84.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 29 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Yesterday
ADS-W 145/5 (20.0 ov)
SYT-W 146/5 (18.2 ov)
Sydney Thunder Women win by 5 wickets
ADS-W VS SYT-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us