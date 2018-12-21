×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli-Paine verbal exchange within limits: Hussey

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    21 Dec 2018, 13:28 IST

Melbourne, Dec 21 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey might have criticised Virat Kohli for his aggressive celebrations in the ongoing Test series but feels that the verbal exchange between the India captain and his counterpart Tim Paine was within the limits of the game.

Reacting to Kohli's celebrations at the fall of Australian wickets in the second Test in Perth, Hussey had said that the India captain "was out of control".

But asked about the heated verbal exchange between Kohli and Paine in the same Test, Hussey said, "It did not go over the top. It was not aggressive or abusive. This is a tough series and you expect the odd thing to be said. It did not get out of hand.

"I thought both players handled it well. It was nipped in the bud before it could escalate and get emotional. It showed both teams will play tough cricket and they are not going to back down. They will stand up for what they believe but doing it in the right way, not getting abusive or over the top," he told PTI.

Hussey, who played for Australia in 79 Tests between 2005 and 2013, also credited Paine for playing the Australian brand of tough cricket.

Australian cricket has been through turbulence since the ball-tampering scandal happened on tour in South Africa which led to one-year bans of Steve Smith and David Warner. Paine took the captaincy since then.

"For me, at the moment I am seeing feel-good actions on the field (from Paine's team). Their skills are tough and they are not compromising on playing as hard as they can. They are giving a hundred per cent, but if something needs to be said, it is not abusive," said Hussey.

"You can be aggressive but you still need to respect your opposition and that to me is what the Australian cricket brand is. Maybe we have not always been like that and certainly deserve some criticism for having gone over the top. But in my mind, this team is playing good Australian brand of tough cricket," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Harbhajan slams Symonds over 'Monkeygate', Kohli and...
RELATED STORY
Just good banter – Australia and India not concerned by...
RELATED STORY
5 all-time bargain buys by Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
6 times Kings XI Punjab overspent on their players in the...
RELATED STORY
Michael Hussey: Top 5 innings in International Cricket
RELATED STORY
6 lucky cricketers who got their break when others missed...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
The match that Mumbai Indians fans would never forget
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian victories over Australia in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-getters for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Today
ADS-W 144/7 (20.0 ov)
MLS-W 145/6 (19.3 ov)
Melbourne Stars Women win by 4 wickets
ADS-W VS MLS-W live score
2nd T20I | Yesterday
BAN 211/4 (20.0 ov)
WIN 175/10 (19.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 36 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
Match 3
SYT 121/4 (14.2 ov)
MLS
LIVE
Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to bowl.
SYT VS MLS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us