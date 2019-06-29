Kohli questions England's ability to cope with pressure

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 153 // 29 Jun 2019, 18:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India's Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli suggested England might be wilting under the pressure as the Cricket World Cup hosts prepare to take on his India side on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan's men could face a humiliating exit at the end of a group phase in which they have already suffered three defeats going into pivotal clashes with India and New Zealand.

While India are on the brink of making the last four, England – defeated by Sri Lanka last time out – need to win both of their remaining games to guarantee they will join them.

But it is Kohli's unbeaten team who are favourites to prevail at Edgbaston and he conceded to being somewhat taken aback by the apparent reversal in fortunes.

Training #TeamIndia all geared up for the big game against England tomorrow. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3ItzW6ovih — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

"Everyone is a bit surprised," the captain said. "We thought England would probably dominate in their own conditions but, as I said at the beginning of the tournament, pressure is going to be a factor and low scores are going to be defended.

"I said that because I have played at two World Cups and all the teams are very strong. Anyone can beat anyone and we got a scare from Afghanistan, so you can't take anything for granted.

"We will see what happens. The other teams have outplayed England on occasions and although we have not lost a game, we cannot be complacent.

"The reason we have won every game is because we have been professional and precise under pressure. It is surprising but I expected something like that in the World Cup because teams come under pressure.

"Maybe the pressure has told, maybe it hasn't. It's for them to assess now."