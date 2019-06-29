×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli questions England's ability to cope with pressure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
153   //    29 Jun 2019, 18:46 IST
ViratKohliCropped
India's Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli suggested England might be wilting under the pressure as the Cricket World Cup hosts prepare to take on his India side on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan's men could face a humiliating exit at the end of a group phase in which they have already suffered three defeats going into pivotal clashes with India and New Zealand.

While India are on the brink of making the last four, England – defeated by Sri Lanka last time out – need to win both of their remaining games to guarantee they will join them.

But it is Kohli's unbeaten team who are favourites to prevail at Edgbaston and he conceded to being somewhat taken aback by the apparent reversal in fortunes.

"Everyone is a bit surprised," the captain said. "We thought England would probably dominate in their own conditions but, as I said at the beginning of the tournament, pressure is going to be a factor and low scores are going to be defended.

"I said that because I have played at two World Cups and all the teams are very strong. Anyone can beat anyone and we got a scare from Afghanistan, so you can't take anything for granted.

"We will see what happens. The other teams have outplayed England on occasions and although we have not lost a game, we cannot be complacent.

"The reason we have won every game is because we have been professional and precise under pressure. It is surprising but I expected something like that in the World Cup because teams come under pressure.

"Maybe the pressure has told, maybe it hasn't. It's for them to assess now."

Advertisement
IPL 2019: It is time for Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Virat Kohli is the right leader for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How Virat Kohli is essaying the leadership role to perfection
RELATED STORY
Need to keep composure under pressure: Kohli
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest to reach 20,000 international runs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 questions that India face after Australia series
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One triumph and all will be forgiven for Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 takeaways for India from their win against Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 Factors that helped India make it 7-0 against Pakistan at World Cups 
RELATED STORY
Why it is unfair to say that Kohli is better than Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us