Kohli rings in 30th birthday, accolades and wishes pour in from cricket community

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 30 // 05 Nov 2018, 15:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Virat Kohli Monday turned 30 at the country's Devbhoomi and the cricket community celebrated its festival of festivals with gusto, showering accolades while wishing the man who is fast attaining the status of a deity.

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar.

It began with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as accolades and wishes poured in thick and fast as the Indian captain entered the 30s.

"Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imVkohli!," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

Kohli's better half, Anushka Sharma, said, "Thank God for his birth."

The BCCI posted, "To many more match-winning knocks, here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday."

"Wishing @imVkohli lots of success and fulfilment in the coming year," wrote VVS Laxman.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat."

Fans, cricketers -- past and present -- all took to Twitter to wish the run-machine.

Mohammad SHami said, "Many many happy returns of the day bro."

"Happy Birthday brother @imVkohli ! Wish you a wonderful year ahead...! Love and goodwishes!" Wriddhiman Saha wrote.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a#HappyBirthdayVirat."

Another former India batsman Vinod Kambli said, "The man who does things just like his name suggests. Happy Birthday @imvkohli."

Suresh Raina wrote, "Cricket Samrat, Happy Birthday Virat! Have a good one buddy!.

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Happy birthday to you brother @imVkohli! Hope to see you break more records and smash more tons this year! God bless : stay happy #HappyBirthdayVirat."

Teammate Cheteshwar Pujara said, "Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli! Hope this year brings you more success and loads of happiness."

Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan, "Sending you smiles for every moment of your special dayHave a wonderful time and a very happy birthday!"

Recently, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. The Indian captain achieved the milestone in just 205 innings, bettering Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 259 innings