Kohli’s calmness to Jadeja’s spin magic: Gautam Gambhir analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Former opener Gautam Gambhir has shared his views on moments from India's six-wicket win over Australia in the 2023 World Cup game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

India beat Australia comprehensively to begin their World Cup campaign with a win. Bowling first, the Men in Blue restricted the Aussies to 199 before chasing down the target in 41.2 overs.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the game against Australia, Gambhir named Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 97 in the chase:

“KL Rahul, he stood there till the end. Also, we need to consider the situation when he came in.

"India were 2/3, and he would have been under a lot of pressure. India were under pressure in their first World Cup game against a quality line-up. So, if I had to pick a performer, it would be KL Rahul,” Gambhir said.

Moving on to the top moments of the India-Australia game, Kohli's knock of 85 from 116 occupies the No. 1 spot. According to Gambhir, Kohli played a commendable knock under the circumstances:

“You expect such performances from experienced players, who have featured in 4-5 World Cups. It was a fine knock. The best thing, according to me, was that he absorbed the pressure very well at the start. He was in control of his batting."

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's spell of 3-28 is at No. 2 on the list of top moments from India's win over Australia. Praising Jadeja, Gambhir said:

“This wicket absolutely suited him. Jadeja was the biggest threat for Australia in the game.

"When he gets help from the wicket, he becomes unplayable. He can be highly successful on such pitches. The consistency that he possesses with the ball, very few have it.”

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's spell of 2-42 against Australia completes the list of top moments from the India vs Australia game.

Kuldeep claimed the key wickets of David Warner and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell. Gambhir said about Kuldeep’s performance:

“I feel Kuldeep is a much better bowler now. When he entered international cricket, he was not yet a finished product. Since making a comeback, he has been a complete bowler. The way he has been bowling has been really impressive.”

Gautam Gambhir opens up on interesting routine from playing days

Other than discussing the performances of Indian players against Australia, Gambhir was also asked if he followed any superstition during his playing days. While he did not have any, he did share details about an interesting habit:

“I did not have any superstitions, but I had a routine, and there was a history behind it.

"I used to ask my opening partner to go out of the dressing room first because many times when I went first, 90 percent of the times I used to get injured. Once I went in second, and then I realized that it’s better for my partner to go first.”

