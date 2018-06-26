Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli, Team India look to improve T20 rankings

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 15:38 IST
155

Dubai, June 26 (PTI) Placed eighth in the ICC T20 batting chart, skipper Virat Kohli will look to improve his and Team India's rankings in the upcoming series against Ireland and England.

India are placed third in the team rankings with 123 points, while the leader of squad has so far accumulated 670 points with his batting exploits.

India have the potential of reaching 127 points by winning their five matches - two against Ireland and three against England. On the other hand, England could go up to 126 points if they beat Australia and then defeat India 3-0.

India or England could reach the top spot if Zimbabwe are able to pull off a couple of upsets in the Tri-Series and depending on other results, Australia and Pakistan could be restricted to below those numbers.

Top-ranked Pakistan, second-ranked Australia and third-ranked India will all be seen in action in upcoming matches as the uppermost tiers of the T20I team rankings have the potential to change over the next two weeks.

Top-ranked Pakistan, second-ranked Australia and third-ranked India will all be seen in action in upcoming matches as the uppermost tiers of the T20I team rankings have the potential to change over the next two weeks.

Pakistan, who lead the table with 131 points, will be the favourites in the upcoming Zimbabwe Tri-Series to be played in Harare from 1-8 July but the presence of Australia in the competition spices up the contests as the reigning ICC World Cup champions are only five points behind Pakistan and with a good chance to overtake them.

Irrespective of the result of Australia's one-off match against England ahead of the tournament, they can overtake Pakistan in the double-league if they win all their four matches against Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

In such a scenario, they will move ahead of Pakistan even if the latter win both their matches against Zimbabwe.

Australia can go up to 137 points if they beat England, win their four league matches and beat Pakistan in the final, while Pakistan will similarly reach 136 points if they win all their four league matches and the final against Australia.

Zimbabwe, currently placed 12th, will overtake Scotland on the points table even with a solitary win in the tournament.

Ireland, placed 17th on the points table, will overtake Oman if they win one match against India and will move to 15th position, also ahead of Hong Kong, if they pull off a 2-0 series win.

In the ICC T20I player rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam heads the list of batsmen while the Australia pair of Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch are in third and fourth positions.

India captain Kohli, a former top-ranked batsman will be looking to claw back from his eighth position while England's Jos Buttler would be looking to continue his ODI form and better his 26th position in T20Is.

Wrist-spinners Shadab Khan of Pakistan (2nd) and Yuzvendra Chahal of India (3rd) will be the leading bowlers seen in upcoming matches while Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza (10th among batsmen) and Ireland's George Dockrell (19th among bowlers) will be the others looking to better their positions

Globalizing Cricket through The T20 Format
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, T20: 5 player battles to look out for
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, T20: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 90s
RELATED STORY
3 key factors to keep in mind for Team India before...
RELATED STORY
India look to kick off English summer on winning note
RELATED STORY
England announce T20 side to face India, Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Quotes on Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Twenty20 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Ireland
India
IRE VS IND preview
3rd Test | 06:30 PM
WIN 204/10 & 93/10
SL 154/10 & 81/5 (24.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 63 runs to win
WIN VS SL live score
DBY 245/10
LEI 167/1 (65.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Leicestershire trail Derbyshire by 78 runs with 9 wickets remaining
DBY VS LEI live score
KNT 241/10 & 79/3 (26.0 ov)
MSX 56/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Kent lead Middlesex by 264 runs with 7 wickets remaining
KNT VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us