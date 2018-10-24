×
Kohli wins toss, India bats 1st v West Indies in 2nd ODI

News
24 Oct 2018
AP Image

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat in the second limited-overs international against West Indies as he bids to surpass 10,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Kohli, who scored 140 from 107 balls in India's series-opening eight-wicket victory on the weekend, is on 9,919 runs from 204 innings and is aiming to reach the five-figure milestone on home soil in the five-game series.

Both teams made one change, with India bringing in Kuldeep Yadav to add an extra spin option at the expense of Khaleel Ahmed, and left-arm paceman Obed McCoy getting a debut for the West Indies in favor of Oshane Thomas.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuleep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Obed McCoy, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach.

