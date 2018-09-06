KSCA cricket scores: Who did what this week

The Karnataka State Cricket Association conducts various tournaments across its five divisions for clubs and institutions in the state. Apart from that, the association also conducts various open tournaments for clubs and institutions affiliated to the KSCA in group 1, offering a platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent.

The YS Ramaswamy Memorial Tournament is one such tournament that is conducted by the KSCA.

Here are the scores from the tournament:

Young Lions Club: 181 for 7 in 35 overs [Vrijesh NG 61, Deepak Shankar 24, Nauman M 26*, Akshay S Hiremath 3/37, Umesh Kalal 3/24] beat

Cricket Club of Karnataka, Dharwad: 109 all out in 32.1 overs [Sudhanwa Kulkarni 26, Chetan 2/9, Roshan Ashwaq 2/30, Yogesh 3/6] by 72 runs.

Neptune Cricket Club: 350 for 3 in 50 overs [Madan B 144, Shashank 151*, Abhimanyu 27*] beat

Dolphin Cricketers: 183 all out in 32.5 overs [Prathap 63, Nandan 22, Darshan 35*, Shivam 2/34, Prateek 3/45, Madan 3/23] by 167 runs.

YMCA Cricket Club (3): 145 all out in 46.2 overs [Prithvi 54, Jehu 39, Piyush 2/18, Satya 5/27] lost to

RVCE Cricket Club: 146 for 2 in 16.4 overs [Anjani Kumar 89, Suraj Patel 30*] by 8 wickets.

Vasanthnagar Cricketers: 152 all out in 38.2 overs [Rahul 23, Shahed Ali 54, Chethan Maney 2/33, Shubham 2/33, Arun 2/16] lost to

Merchants Cricket Club: 153 for 7 in 38.2 overs [Bharath 45, Ravi Kumar 39, Shahid 3/25, Charan 2/31] by 3 wickets.

Palar Sports Club: 175 all out in 39.5 overs [Ajay 43, Guru 44, Neel Ratan 28, Jullian 3/46, Deepak 3/31, Zuraid 3/7] lost to

Select Cricketers: 179 for 2 in 34.2 overs [Sagar Rao 85, Vikram Singh 71*, Jullian 18*] by 8 wickets.

City Cricketers (1): 215 for 8 in 34 overs [Chirag Belliappa 95, Vishwanath LK 20, Tushar Singh 4/38] beat

[Start of the match was delayed due to wet outfield; later on match was revised to 34 over per side]

Bangalore Sports Club: 135 all out in 29.2 overs [Santhosh 29, Ayush 21, Rathan Thosh 41, Vineeth 2/20, Vishwanath LK 3/25, Kanishka 2/5] by 80 runs.

Tumkur Occasionals: 136 all out in 27 overs [Deekshith 40, Saddam 2/20, Siddu 4/19, Akhilesh 2/34] beat

Gandhinagar Cricketers: 108 all out in 26.2 overs [Varshith 34, Mukesh 24, Jeevan B 5/23, Pavan Kumar GT 2/19] by 28 runs.

Karnataka Cricket Club, Kalburgi: 200 all out in 42.3 overs [Ganesh 39, Basavaraj 32, Shashikumar 30*, Akshay 4/45] lost to

Jupiter Cricketers Association: 203 for 3 in 41.4 overs [Munim Mehdi 47, Utham Aiyappa 105*, Shashikumar K 2/44] by 7 wickets.

Mangalore Occasionals: 84 all out in 28.3 overs [Suraj 32, Pratheek 23, Shah Nawaz 2/6, Vishal Tej Gowda 4/10] lost to

National Cricketers: 87 for 7 in 17 overs [Mayur 24, Shah Nawaz 21, Rohit 3/26] by 3 wickets.

Kapali Cricket Club: 150 all out in 40 overs [Darshan C 23, Manjunath R 23, Praveen 42, Punith 2/29, Wasaaf 2/20, Vishnu 2/21, Vasant Vinayak 3/28] lost to

Bangalore Indian Cricket Club: 151 for 2 in 26.2 overs [Divakar S 63*, Vinay 51*] by 8 wickets.

Visweswarapuram Cricket Club (2): 264 all out in 46.2 overs [Adithya R 24, Farhan Magi 32, Nitin S 56, Manjunath Bhat 44, Sumit D 20, Abul Hasan Khalid 27, Rohith S 22*, Naveen Patil 2/26, Sachin 3/44] lost to

The Bangalore Cricketers: 268 for 6 in 46.2 overs [Deemanth 59, Sanjay MK 61, Rayan 40, Akshay 24*, Shreyas 25, Naveen Patil 25*, Rohith S 3/70, Saurabh Godbole 2/51] by 4 wickets.

Sangam Cricket Association: 204 all out in 47 overs [Vinod 36, Abhyudaya 38, Lakshmi Sagar 26, Karthik R 32*, Sameer 4/24] lost to

Modern Cricket Club: 207 for 4 in 40.1 overs [Asif Basha 48, Nadeem 53*, Sharana Basava 26, Bharath 34*, Nikhil 3/44] by 6 wickets.

Jai Hind Cricket Club: 154 all out in 43.4 overs [Shivam Kumar 28, Jabbar 28, Fahad 33, Divakar 20, Gagan 3/23, Chandan 2/41, Sunil C 2/35] lost to

Young Challenging Cricketers: 158 for 2 in 23.3 overs [Prajwal 61*, Badri Narayan 82*] by 8 wickets.

Government Science College: 182 all out in 36.2 overs [Sunil HN 55, Gopi BK 23, Shankar S 48, Vinay Kumar DS 24, Mukesh 5/35, Suresh NH 2/51] lost to

Palace Orchard’s Cricket Club: 183 for 8 in 41.1 overs [Shreyas Gopinath 44, Sireesh 24, Ranveer 41, Lakshmi Narayan 2/25, Abhishek VK 2/41, Sunil HN 2/25] by 2 wickets.

Young Cricketers (1): 229 all out in 42.5 overs [Shivam 73, Himanshu 57, Ramana 6/54, Mohan Kumar 3/17] lost to

Jayanagar Cricketers: 230 for 7 in 46 overs [Rakshith 52, Sharath 78, Paras 39, Ramana 22, Shivam 2/33] by 3 wickets.

Minerva Cricket Club: 334 for 6 in 50 overs [Tharun 80, Nakul 83, Varun 90, Mithun 43, Sagar 4/53] beat

Karnataka Youth Cricket Association, Malur: 278 all out in 48 overs [D Bhaskar 38, Suhas 41, Ashwin 74, Sagar 50, Rahul 42, Abhisht Sharma 3/21, Preetham 2/50, Varun 3/42] by 56 runs.

Silky Town Cricket Club, Channapatna: 225 for 8 in 50 overs [Chethan 35, Somashekar M 83, Syed Asif Pasha 22, Anil Kumar 2/35, Ramesh 3/50] beat

Young Boys Cricket Club, Kolar: 153 all out 40.2 overs [Lakshmi 36, Naveen 58, Somashekar M 2/29, Shah Mudassir 4/26, Syed Asif Pasha 3/27] by 72 runs.