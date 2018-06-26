Kusal cleared of serious injury after fielding accident

Kusal Perera may yet be able to bat as Sri Lanka attempt to salvage a draw in Barbados despite his nasty accident in the field on Monday.

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has been cleared of any serious injury after colliding with an advertising board on day three of the final Test against West Indies.

Kusal hurt himself while attempting to catch Shannon Gabriel at long-on in Bridgetown on Monday.

The 27-year-old immediately put his hands to his chest after falling on the hoardings as team-mates rushed over to check on him.

An ambulance was called to take Kusal to hospital, but team manager Asanka Gurusinha revealed on Tuesday that he may yet be able to bat as the tourists attempt to salvage a draw the three-match series.

"He is cleared of any serious injury, but we will have to wait and see, how he will come up tomorrow morning, before making a decision on whether to bat him or not," said Gurusinha.

Sri Lanka closed on 81/5 in Barbados, needing another 63 to win the first day-night Test to be played in the Caribbean.