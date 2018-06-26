Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kusal cleared of serious injury after fielding accident

Kusal Perera may yet be able to bat as Sri Lanka attempt to salvage a draw in Barbados despite his nasty accident in the field on Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 13:50 IST
166
Kusalcropped
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has been cleared of any serious injury after colliding with an advertising board on day three of the final Test against West Indies.

Kusal hurt himself while attempting to catch Shannon Gabriel at long-on in Bridgetown on Monday.

The 27-year-old immediately put his hands to his chest after falling on the hoardings as team-mates rushed over to check on him.

An ambulance was called to take Kusal to hospital, but team manager Asanka Gurusinha revealed on Tuesday that he may yet be able to bat as the tourists attempt to salvage a draw the three-match series.

"He is cleared of any serious injury, but we will have to wait and see, how he will come up tomorrow morning, before making a decision on whether to bat him or not," said Gurusinha.

Sri Lanka closed on 81/5 in Barbados, needing another 63 to win the first day-night Test to be played in the Caribbean.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera stretchered off after collision...
RELATED STORY
Fielding that changed the course of the game in IPL
RELATED STORY
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Kusal Perera's Power Play blitz is...
RELATED STORY
Miranda thigh injury not serious
RELATED STORY
Kusal Perera inspires Sri Lanka to T20 victory
RELATED STORY
Shami escapes with minor injuries in road accident near...
RELATED STORY
4 great cricketers who were dropped due to their fielding
RELATED STORY
The rise of British hegemony
RELATED STORY
We weren't extraordinary, but a smart fielding side:...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: KKR injury woes- Boon or bane?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Twenty20 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Ireland
India
IRE VS IND preview
3rd Test | 06:30 PM
WIN 204/10 & 93/10
SL 154/10 & 81/5 (24.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 63 runs to win
WIN VS SL live score
DBY 245/10
LEI 168/2 (67.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Leicestershire trail Derbyshire by 77 runs with 8 wickets remaining
DBY VS LEI live score
KNT 241/10 & 79/3 (26.1 ov)
MSX 56/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Kent lead Middlesex by 264 runs with 7 wickets remaining
KNT VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us