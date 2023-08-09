"Kya Dhoni banega re tu?" - Fans on Twitter bash Hardik Pandya as he denies Tilak Varma a 50 in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Indian captain Hardik Pandya broke Twitter on Tuesday by hitting the winning six and denying his partner Tilak Varma, who was batting at 49, a chance to score his second T20I half-century against West Indies in Guyana.

After a wobbly start during the chase of 160, Suryakumar Yadav and Varma built a 97-run stand for the third wicket. Pandya walked in when the former got out for a magnificient 83 (44), but by that time, India just needed 37 runs to win in more than seven overs. At one point, the former was even heard asking Tilak to remain unbeaten and finish the game.

With just two runs needed off 14 balls, Pandya swung a slower delivery by Rovman Powell over long-off for a six, winning the game for India with seven wickets to spare and taking the series to 2-1.

However, fans weren't happy. Most felt that the skipper was selfish to deny Tilak a chance to reach the milestone in just his third T20I, especially because India didn't need to win the match quickly for NRR reasons.

Some drew comparisons with the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa. MS Dhoni was on strike to face his first delivery when India needed one run off seven balls. He defended the ball and gave a now-popular nod to Virat Kohli, who was batting at 67 (42) on the other, as if to say, "You finish it".

Some fans also targetted a "pattern" of such incidents with the new captain, where he doesn't take the initiative in difficult situations. Here are the best of the lot:

ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ @45Fan_Prathmesh



Pathetic! Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be?Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy

ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ @45Fan_Prathmesh



Hardik Pandya is the most SELFISH Player i have ever seen!



Oh Tilak pic.twitter.com/abNhCAP73a Most Punchable Face Right now!Hardik Pandya is the most SELFISH Player i have ever seen!Oh Tilak

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill As a captain, you want someone who looks at the convenience of the other players who are looking to make their mark, than the convenience of his performance himself. You want to bowl ahead of specialist pacers when conditions are favourable, and you want to bat when the game is

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill done when you can easily send the other two batters for some batting time.



This pattern is becoming hard to ignore and doesn't bode well for the growth of the incoming new players.

Sameer Desai @SameerDes @gurkiratsgill Initially it was lauded as some sort of demonstration of leading by example.. but think that's wearing thin now.. almost feels like he wants to attract all the limelight/focus on himself or wants to overdo it.

arfan @Im__Arfan No one wanted to watch your meh Six, Hardik. But everyone wanted a Tilak 50

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Tilak Varma would have scored his 2nd consecutive fifty in international cricket. Hardik Pandya 🤬

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan A leader should encourage the youngster by giving him the chance to score his fifty when he's playing his debut international series. Very bad Hardik Pandya. Also it's not a World Cup or any other tournament where NRR is important.

F U R 𝕏 Y @mister_IPL Could’ve easily let the newbie score his second international half century but nah brother Hardik wanted to play drums in the finished wedding

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Hardik, you are such a git. After telling Tilak to play sensibly and not hit, you hit a Six and left him stranded on 49. Shameless.

Jaammii.. @Jaammiing 'Thala for a reason' trending for some genuine reason atm.

Juju Stan Account @aravint_2107 When you had the chance to be Thala, you didn't

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Tilak Varma is only 20 years old and it's only the beginning. He will score many more fifties in the future. But as a leader, Hardik Pandya should have let him finish the game and complete his half century when there were sufficient balls left.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



#WIvIND Many would have given strike to Tilak for a fifty but then, always helps to be unique.

rajdeep @rajdeepcric Was going to tweet something similar after Hardik walked in at 5 ahead of Samson. Last game, Ind were struggling with a run rate less than 7 and Samson was sent in at 5. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Despite the Hardik Pandya fiasco, Tilak Varma becomes top run-scorer in the series

He didn't reach his half-century but 20-year-old Tilak became the top run-scorer in his maiden series with 139 runs from three matches at an average of 69.50 and a strike rate of 139. The two teams will play the fourth T20I on Saturday, August 12.