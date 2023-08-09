"Kya Dhoni banega re tu?" - Fans on Twitter bash Hardik Pandya as he denies Tilak Varma a 50 in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Indian captain Hardik Pandya broke Twitter on Tuesday by hitting the winning six and denying his partner Tilak Varma, who was batting at 49, a chance to score his second T20I half-century against West Indies in Guyana.
After a wobbly start during the chase of 160, Suryakumar Yadav and Varma built a 97-run stand for the third wicket. Pandya walked in when the former got out for a magnificient 83 (44), but by that time, India just needed 37 runs to win in more than seven overs. At one point, the former was even heard asking Tilak to remain unbeaten and finish the game.
With just two runs needed off 14 balls, Pandya swung a slower delivery by Rovman Powell over long-off for a six, winning the game for India with seven wickets to spare and taking the series to 2-1.
However, fans weren't happy. Most felt that the skipper was selfish to deny Tilak a chance to reach the milestone in just his third T20I, especially because India didn't need to win the match quickly for NRR reasons.
Some drew comparisons with the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa. MS Dhoni was on strike to face his first delivery when India needed one run off seven balls. He defended the ball and gave a now-popular nod to Virat Kohli, who was batting at 67 (42) on the other, as if to say, "You finish it".
Some fans also targetted a "pattern" of such incidents with the new captain, where he doesn't take the initiative in difficult situations. Here are the best of the lot:
Despite the Hardik Pandya fiasco, Tilak Varma becomes top run-scorer in the series
He didn't reach his half-century but 20-year-old Tilak became the top run-scorer in his maiden series with 139 runs from three matches at an average of 69.50 and a strike rate of 139. The two teams will play the fourth T20I on Saturday, August 12.