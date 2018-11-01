Lad, Surya shine to take Mumbai to 278/5 on opening day

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav and Siddhesh Lad hit dogged half-centuries to propel Mumbai to 278 for five on the opening day of their group A Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways here Thursday.

While Surya (83) missed out on a hundred, Siddesh, who wore an anti-pollution mask to combat the toxic Delhi air, remained unbeaten on 80 with 11 boundaries to his credit.

Apart from their partnership, a number of Mumbai players wearing anti-pollution mask attracted attention at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

The Surya-Siddhesh combination added 129 runs for the fourth wicket before Anureet Singh struck with the old ball, removing the former.

Siddhesh, who has been in good form for the past couple of seasons, batted till stumps despite having some breathing problems. He played 165 balls, hitting 11 boundaries in the process.

Surya's innings had five boundaries and a six in 144 balls before Anureet forced him to edge one to skipper Mahesh Rawat behind the stumps.

All-rounder Shivam Dubey (35, 42 balls) hit three boundaries and two sixes during a whirlwind 48-run stand for the unbroken sixth wicket with Siddhesh as play was called off after 80 overs due to bad light.

The highlight of the day was the partnership between Surya and Siddhesh as they came together at 98 for 3.

Both looked assured against spinners, India U-19 left-armer Harsh Tyagi (0/62 in 17 overs) and former Rajasthan off-spinner Madhur Khatri (0/32 in 8 overs). For Railways, their most successful bowler was veteran Anureet Singh (3/55 in 22 overs).

Both Surya and Siddhesh used their feet to good effect against spinners. One on-drive from Siddhesh was a treat to watch.

"He was having problems while breathing and felt a bit dizzy and that's why he wore the anti-pollution mask. Now he is okay," Siddhesh's father Dinesh Lad, who is a Railways observer, told PTI.

Surya on his part said that he didn't need anti-pollution mask because he played Deodhar in Delhi only a few days ago and was better adjusted to the weather.

Brief Scores:

Group A: Mumbai 1st Innings 278/5 (Siddhesh Lad 80 batting, Surykumar Yadav 83, Anureet Singh 3/55 in 22 overs) vs Railways.

Saurashtra 1st Innings 282/3 (Cheteshwar Pujara 30, Harvik Desai 78, Snell Patel 91) vs Chattisgarh

Baroda 1st Innings 290 (Deepak Hooda 63, Siddharth Desai 5/109). Gujarat 15/0.

Maharashtra 1st Innings 284/6 (Chirag Khurana 89) vs Vidarbha