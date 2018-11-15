Lahiri opens with modest 73, lies tied 41st in Sydney

Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri fell to a double bogey on the ninth, his closing hole for the first day to finish at one-over 73 and lie tied 41st at the Emirates Australian Open golf tournament here Thursday.

Lahiri, who started from the 10th tee, was two-under through first six holes with three birdies and one bogey.

That became three-under with a birdie on second but back-to-back bogeys on third and fourth set Lahiri back.

He fought back with a birdie on sixth at which point he was still one-under but a double on Par-3 ninth ruined the card.

Meanwhile, Byeong Hun An of Korea opened with a five-under 67 that put the 27-year-old one ahead of Matt Jager and 22-year-old Victorian amateur David Micheluzzi, who played in rough afternoon weather.

Micheluzzi and Jager are a shot ahead of a bunch of players headed by Mexican Abraham Ancer, who had 69s.

An, 51st in the world, is representing his native South Korea at the World Cup of Golf next week. He had five birdies and an eagle.

His high point was on the par-five eighth, his 17th hole of the day. He smashed a 4-iron onto the green and holed the putt in from long range for an eagle. It vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard