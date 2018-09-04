Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lalchand Rajput's son to join Mizoram as 'outstation player'

PTI
NEWS
News
83   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:02 IST

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Zimbabwe head-coach Lalchand Rajput's son Akhil is all set to play for debutants Mizoram as an outstation player in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Mizoram have also roped in Punjab's 29-year-old all-rounder Taruwar Kohli, a member of Virat Kohli-led 2008 U-19 World Cup winning team and Karantaka's 27-year-old leg-spinner Sinan Abdul Khader.

Confirming the development, Cricket Association of Mizoram secretary Mamon Majumdar told PTI, "We have roped in three outstation players. There's a lot of excitement in the state to play under the BCCI's aegis."

"Former Karnataka coach P V Shashikant will take charge of Mizoram side after Ashok Malhotra withdrew citing personal reasons," Majumdar said.

Mizoram are part of the nine new teams for the upcoming season as they will start their campaign from the Plate Group.

"We have been knocking the door for 26 years. We have got a platform now. Most of our talents have faded away, but I'm expecting a good show. We have a lot of talents. The target is to finish top-four from the group," he added.

Akhil, 25, is a left-handed top-order batsman and a off-spinner, who has earlier played in local tournaments in Mumbai.

Akhil has played for the R A Poddar College here.

Senior Rajput is a former India opener and was also the team manager when India lifted the inaugural World T20 held in South Africa in 2007 and the CAB series in Australia. He has also coached Afghanistan in the past

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
TNPL ask CoA to consider allowing outstation players
RELATED STORY
India's 2007 World T20 manager confirmed as Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
7 Father-Son pairs to have played international cricket
RELATED STORY
Puducherry appoint Avishkar Salvi as coach; Abhishek...
RELATED STORY
"No outstation players in TNPL," states Supreme Court
RELATED STORY
Sir Donald Bradman's 110th birthday: 10 greatest quotes...
RELATED STORY
"Go for a green track against Afghanistan," says Lalchand...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: All you need to know about Khaleel Ahmed
RELATED STORY
Unmukt Chand, Sheldon Jackson to play in TNPL 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
WAR 184/6 (68.0 ov)
DUR
Day 1 | Stumps: Durham elected to bowl.
WAR VS DUR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLO 208/7 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
GLO VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us