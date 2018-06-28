Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Langer says Australia can learn from 'brilliant' England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    28 Jun 2018, 13:59 IST
Langercropped
Australia head coach Justin Langer

Justin Langer said Australia will learn from "brilliant" England after the tourists were given a limited-overs lesson by Eoin Morgan's side.

The in-form Jos Buttler (61 from 30 balls) blasted the quickest Twenty20 half-century by an England player to set up a 28-run victory at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Butter's magnificent unbeaten century sealed a 5-0 one-day international whitewash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Langer has endured a difficult start to his tenure as head coach, but feels Australia can benefit from a punishing tour in the long run.

"We talk about England now and they are playing brilliant cricket," Langer said.

"They are confident, they're scoring 100s and they've been playing together for a long time. They have the core together and they take confidence from it, at the moment we haven't got that.

"What I do know is we will learn lessons from how England are playing at the moment, but it is hard to compare us because we are at such a different stage of our journey.

"They fielded brilliantly, their running between the wickets was unbelievable, they ran us ragged, they were fearless with the bat and their spinners bowled really well.

"We've had a lot of success for a very long period in one-day cricket in Australia so we'll learn a bit from England and a lot from what we've done in the past."

