Late goals power Malaysia to win over India

New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) Malaysia scored two late goals to register a 3-0 win over India in an U-16 friendly match in Kuala Lumpur today.

The Indian boys who have come to Malaysia on the back of a heart-breaking loss to Thailand last week started showing their intent from the kick-off.

Ridge blasted from inside the box as early as the fourth minute but the Malaysian keeper parried it away.

Malaysia, on the other hand, gave the Indian defenders a run for their money in their own box. They continued to push constantly but Biaka and the sturdy Indian defenders averted the danger.

Givson and Ridge were looking forward to hurl the opening goal from the counter-attacking opportunities but they could hardly find any hole to breach the Malaysian defence.

Finally, the Malaysia striker Muhd Najmudin slotted their opening goal in the 26th minute to hand his team an advantage.

Bibiano Fernandes opted for a couple of changes in quick succession and introduced Sailo and Manish at the expenses of Givson and Gurkirat respectively before the boys headed to the changing room with a one-goal deficit.

Changing over, India showed intent and Ridge, on the turn of the game, hit the side-netting two minutes into the game.

India earned a free-kick in the 55th minute but Bekey failed to keep it within the frame. Three minutes later, He got another chance but miscued it completely.

India created quite a few chances in the last quarter of the game but they were missing the final punch inside the box. Sailo swivelled a long ball to Vikram but the skipper failed to connect it on time while two minutes later, Vikram's cross was collected safely by the Malaysian goalkeeper before Ravi could convert it.

But they kept the Malaysian defence on check throughout. Five minutes to the whistle, India earned back-to-back three corners but Bekey's tries could have been dealt in a better way by the Indian attackers inside the box.

As Bibiano opted to push more legs inside the opposition half, the Malaysian attackers took the advantage and scored a peach of a goal to double their lead in the 88th minute.

Four minutes later, They hurled another attacking move from the left flank resulted in their third goal