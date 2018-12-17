×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Latham fills his boots in Wellington with record-breaking knock

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    17 Dec 2018, 19:13 IST
Latham_celebrate_cropped
Tom Latham celebrates a milestone during his record-breaking knock against Sri Lanka.

Tom Latham was unsurprisingly a little tired after his record-breaking double century helped New Zealand turn the screw against Sri Lanka in the first Test.

The opener faced 489 deliveries at the Basin Reserve in Wellington as he made a career-best 264 not out, the highest score by a player carrying their bat in a Test innings, surpassing Alastair Cook's unbeaten 244 for England against Australia in Melbourne last year.

Glenn Turner is the only other Kiwi to carry his bat through a Test innings, achieving the feat against England in 1969 and then again three years later when West Indies were the opponents.

While feeling the strain after his exploits, Latham praised his team-mates for keeping him company in a knock that spanned six sessions. He has been on the field for every delivery of the first three days of the match and looks unlikely to see that streak broken, with an innings victory on the cards for Kane Williamson's side.

The Black Caps were eventually bowled out for 578 in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 282, with the tourists slipping to 20-3 second time around to reach stumps still 276 runs behind.

"A little bit tired but the adrenaline is still running through me," Latham said after play, according to Stuff.co.nz.

"The best thing is you get a break every two hours. It's important to get to certain stages of the game, whether that's lunch or tea.

"The boys coming in managed to keep me going and kept me inside my gameplan which was probably the most pleasing."

Latham is the first Black Caps batsman to reach 200 in a Test match since team-mate Ross Taylor made 290 against Australia in 2015.

Omnisport
NEWS
Latham century puts New Zealand in commanding position
RELATED STORY
Latham carries bat as New Zealand leave Sri Lanka reeling
RELATED STORY
Centurion Latham indebted to 'world-class' Williamson
RELATED STORY
New Zealand 311-2 at stumps on day 2, 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Southee takes five as Sri Lanka recover in Wellington
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka 20-3 at stumps on day 3, 1st test vs. New Zealand
RELATED STORY
3 highest Test scores of Ross Taylor
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable Gautam Gambhir knocks across the formats
RELATED STORY
WACA: A stadium filled with memories
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 112/5 (41.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 175 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 20/3 (12.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 276 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Today
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
| Tomorrow, 01:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women
HBH-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us