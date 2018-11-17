×
Leach takes 3 wickets, England in charge over Sri Lanka

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    17 Nov 2018, 12:30 IST
AP Image

KANDY, Sri Lanka (AP) — England, led by left-arm spinner Jack Leach's three early wickets Saturday, looked likely to win its first test series in Sri Lanka in 17 years.

The visitors set Sri Lanka a target of 301 runs in the second test at Pallekele. Sri Lanka was 93 for three at lunch on the fourth day, still requiring 208 runs.

Leach shared the new ball with James Anderson. A 67-run stand followed Leach's wickets between Dimuth Karunaratne (54) and Angelo Mathews (28).

Karunaratne was solid though reaching his half-century with a paddle sweep off Adil Rashid. The opening batsman scored a half-century in the first innings as well before being run out.

He was given out leg before wicket to Rashid three balls before lunch. But the batsman reviewed and the decision was overturned.

Leach took his wickets in successive overs. The first to fall was Kaushal Silva (4) in the fourth over of the innings when he was stumped by Ben Foakes. In the next over Dhananjaya De Silva was spectacularly caught by Keaton Jennings at forward short leg as he completed a one-handed catch.

England lead the three match series 1-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
