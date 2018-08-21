Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Learn from Kohli, show some guts: Farbrace to batsmen

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
226   //    21 Aug 2018, 11:15 IST

Nottingham, Aug 21 (PTI) England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has asked his top batsmen to take a cue from Indian skipper Virat Kohli and show guts and gumption in the third Test here.

After being bowled out for 161 in the first innings, hosts England now face an improbable 521-run target going into the final two days at Trent Bridge.

"I'm a big believer in players learning from players, and I think ours will be watching the way Kohli lets the ball come, and almost takes third and fourth slip out of the game," Farbrace said.

"You're looking for the best players to learn from the best players, and try to adapt their game to suit - and I think there's no better exponent of that at the moment than him.

"Having had such a poor performance yesterday, you would expect your batsmen to show some gumption and some guts and get stuck in tomorrow and show that they are the best players" he added.

Kohli scored 103 yesterday to notch up his 23rd Test century. It was his second hundred of the series, following the 149 in the Edgbaston Test and Farbrace said the India skipper deserves the runs he has scored in England.

"You would be hard-pressed to argue against him (Kohli) being seen as the best player in the world at the moment. The way he's developed, played through this series, has been absolutely fantastic. I like the way he plays the game it's fantastic to see," he said.

"He's a high-quality player, and has shown he's learned a lot on this tour alone. The way he's tinkered, practised and obviously worked at his game fantastic and he thoroughly deserves the runs he's scored. Our bowlers might argue that we've perhaps given him a few too many chances but the bloke has shown that he is high-quality."

Farbrace was critical of the English batsmen and hoped that the batsmen would improve in the second innings, taking the lead from James Anderson who bowled fantastic spells on day three.

"I thought Jimmy Anderson showed why he is the best seam bowler in world cricket. On the first day he didn't quite get it right, but today he got it spot on and bowled really well," he said.

"He kept challenging the stumps and the outside edge. You're looking for (Alastair) Cook, (Joe) Root and (Ben) Stokes to get stuck in and show they are top quality players."

But Anderson didn't get his due with Cheteshwar Pujara dropped on 40 and Virat Kohli on 93.

England have now dropped 15 catches in slips during this series and Farbrace pulled up the fielders for their 'soul destroying' drops.

"We've said that we practise hard. Our fielding coach works exceptionally hard over the two practice days. We think we've got some good catchers, but you can't keep shelling chances the way we are," Farbrace said.

"That comes down to two things concentration not being good enough, or confidence. When you start to miss chances that stars to eat away at you.

"Our bowlers stuck at the job really well. 70 runs scored in the first session, and we keep plugging away. When bowlers are creating opportunities and catches are being dropped, that can be soul-destroying. Nobody means to drop a catch, but we are shelling too many."

Already facing an uphill task, England could be without the services of Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a fracture on his left middle finger whilst keeping wickets yesterday.

The coach, however, said Bairstow would bat if needed.

"There is a fracture in the tip of his finger, and the doctor's been working on him this evening to relieve a bit of pressure in the nail, so hopefully when needed he'll be okay. A lot will depend on how the next few days go, and the soreness in terms of catching balls on a consistent basis. We'll have to see how he goes," he said.

"I'm no expert on broken fingers, but because it's not a displaced break, then he should be okay, and it's just a case of managing the pain level as opposed to doing any further damage.

"There'll be a big bit of plastic stuck over his glove. Let's see how he goes over the next couple of days. If there is a risk of making it worse, he wouldn't bat," Farbrace signed off

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Mental toughness of Virat Kohli: A lesson for other batsmen
RELATED STORY
Paul Farbrace likely to replace Trevor Bayliss
RELATED STORY
When will India learn from its overseas mistakes?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian ODI batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
If I get a chance, I would love to play with Virat Kohli,...
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Assistant Farbrace to take charge of England for T20 games
RELATED STORY
As majestic as King Kohli: 10 similes that Virat personifies
RELATED STORY
Kohli century leaves England facing big task to win 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Kohli: India's batsmen must deliver after England Test loss
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 32/1 (11.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Middlesex trail Northamptonshire by 127 runs with 9 wickets remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 154/10 & 79/7 (34.0 ov)
DUR 295/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Glamorgan trail Durham by 62 runs with 3 wickets remaining
GLA VS DUR live score
| 10:00 AM
SSX 440/10
DBY 315/5 (77.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Derbyshire trail Sussex by 125 runs with 5 wickets remaining
SSX VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us