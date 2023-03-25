Legends Cricket Trophy 2023, Match 8, Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Patna Warriors and Vizag Titans will face each other in the seventh game of the KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 on Saturday (March 25) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

The Warriors started their campaign on an impressive note, beating Nagpur Ninjas by five wickets on Friday. Rikki Clarke won the award for the Player of the Match after scoring 55 off 38 with five fours and four sixes.

Thanks to his knock, the Warriors chased down 148 with five deliveries to spare. Earlier, Dheeraj Govind finished with figures of 3-0-13-3, helping his team restrict the Ninjas to a below-par score.

The Titans, led by Virender Sehwag, are second in the standings with three points from two games. They began their campaign with a one-run win over Nagpur Ninjas.

Their second game against the Chandigarh Champs on Friday was called off due to rain. Sehwag and Thisara Perera scored 23 runs off 1.1 overs before rain played spoilsport.

Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans Match Details

Match: Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans, Match 8, KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy 2023

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, Saturday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans Pitch Report

The pitch in Ghaziabad has been pretty batting-friendly. Bowlers don't have much room for error. The team winning the toss should opt to chase.

Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 24-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity could be in the 50s.

Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans Probable XIs

Patna Warriors

Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, D Govind, O Boken, Rikki Clarke, K Khan, Farvez Maharoof, Pragyan Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Praveen, R Anant

Vizag Titans

Virender Sehwag (C), Nick Compton, M Singh, A Thakur, Stuart Binny, Thisara Perera, A Nuniwal, S Kumar, Isuru Udana, Ali Murtuza, Ishan Malhotra

Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans Match Prediction

Both the Titans and the Warriors have strong batting lineups. So the team batting second should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Patna Warriors vs Vizag Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Virender Sehwag to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes